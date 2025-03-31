NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

