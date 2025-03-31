NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 60,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $109.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

