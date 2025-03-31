NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $188.85 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

