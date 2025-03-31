Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4,804.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 126.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $40.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

