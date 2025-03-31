Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $618,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $247.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.58 and a 52 week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

