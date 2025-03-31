Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Primerica worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 629.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $283.34 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

