PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PROG alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PROG by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in PROG by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in PROG by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PROG stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on PRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.