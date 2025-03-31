Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Oracle, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, and Vertiv are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equities of companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hospitals, and medical devices. These stocks often represent essential services and products that tend to be in constant demand, though they can also be influenced by factors like regulatory changes and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,060,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,159,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,662. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $35.31 on Friday, reaching $792.43. The stock had a trading volume of 750,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $955.81 and a 200 day moving average of $983.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. 5,638,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.78. 964,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,730. The company has a market capitalization of $474.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.16. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,738. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Recommended Stories