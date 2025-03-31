Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,273.15. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $416,135. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

