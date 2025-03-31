Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 34,729 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after buying an additional 996,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 861,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

