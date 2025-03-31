Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 8,607 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,787 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Peabody Energy worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

