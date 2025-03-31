Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $46.15 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

