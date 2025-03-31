Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,359 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alkermes worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

ALKS opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

