Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,634 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 335,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of ADT worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

