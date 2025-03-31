Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $740.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.