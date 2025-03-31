Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after buying an additional 1,624,948 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $31,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,549,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

