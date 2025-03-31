Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 4.6 %

FSS stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

