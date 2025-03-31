Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,055 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 756,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 395,652 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $61,732,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

