Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Korn Ferry worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

