Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $18,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $290.19 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.05 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.41. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CSWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

