Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 428,438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,438 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 13.8 %

BATS:EFV opened at $59.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.