Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 47,091 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROL opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

