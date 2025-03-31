Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 89,853 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,853 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

