Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.
In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
