PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PVH worth $620,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PVH by 775.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 78,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PVH by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in PVH by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 52,735 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 255.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $2,991,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

