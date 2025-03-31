Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 255.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

