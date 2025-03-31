Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,529 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 261.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.93 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $422.97 million, a P/E ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $550,087.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

