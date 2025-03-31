Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,529 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 191.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.03 million, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.89. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

