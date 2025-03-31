Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,302 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 393,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

