Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,302 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 393,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Stock Down 2.6 %
ERJ stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Embraer Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
