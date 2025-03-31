Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,474,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $84.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

