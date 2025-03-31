Quantbot Technologies LP Has $124,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

SBSI opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

