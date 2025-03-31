Quantbot Technologies LP Has $135,000 Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1,165.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 186,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 123,632 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

