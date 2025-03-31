Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $162,000 in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.