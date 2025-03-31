Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,049 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1,613.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $741.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

