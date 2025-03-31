Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $310,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,657.72. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,009 shares of company stock valued at $949,578. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

