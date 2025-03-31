Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 41,752 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,752 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,882,000 after acquiring an additional 155,466 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,891,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,414,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 466,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.