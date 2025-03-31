Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $129,000 Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get IDT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDT

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.