Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $171,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $332.37 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

