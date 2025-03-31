Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

