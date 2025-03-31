Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Rithm Capital worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.