Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.