Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.