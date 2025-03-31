Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,322 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,436,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

