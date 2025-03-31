Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after acquiring an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knowles by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 594,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knowles by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

