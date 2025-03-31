Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $32.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.90. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

