Sei Investments Co. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SG. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 189.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 113,586 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $265,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,000.53. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

