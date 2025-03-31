Sei Investments Co. Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.