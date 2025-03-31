Sei Investments Co. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,280,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 442,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

