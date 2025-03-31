Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 872,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,031 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 628.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 37,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 54.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $64.77 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

