Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1,879.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -92.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRGO

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.