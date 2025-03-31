Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,568 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 51.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 368,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

FLS opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

